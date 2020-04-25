Section
Phuket: One new case, total 202
Thailand
General

published : 25 Apr 2020 at 11:59

writer: Achadtaya Chuenniran

Karon beach, a popular destination for tourists, and other beaches in Phuket remain shut as part of the effort to contain Covid-19. The provincial emergency response panel on Saturday reported one more case, bringing the total to 202. (Photo supplied by Achadtaya Chuenniran)
PHUKET: A Thai woman was infected with Covid-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the island province to 202.

The provincial emergency response panel reported the new case on Saturday while six more patients fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals. 

The latest case was a 60-year-old self-employed Thai woman. She had been in close contact with previous confirmed cases. She stayed at a housing estate in tambon Wichit in Muang district and became sick on April 16, said the panel.

From Jan 5 to Friday, 159 of 202 coronavirus-infected patients were discharged.

One case was dropped from the cumulative total after a man hospitalised after a motorcycle accident died and found to have been infected. Forty-two people remain hospitalised, the panel said.

