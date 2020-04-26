Park chief in hot water after throwing party

Ngao Waterfall National Park is a tourist attraction in Ranong. (Ngao Waternall National Park Facebook account)

A group of eight officers from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation have been arrested for defying the emergency decree after being spotted drinking and socialising at a house party in Ngao Waterfall National Park in Ranong.

Pol Col Chuchat Namchat, chief of Ratchakrut station in Muang district, said on Saturday the eight were rounded up on Friday night after neighbours complained of a party being held and loud noise coming from the house.

Pol Col Chuchat said the home belonged to the chief of the national park, Chalit Sinrotthanakorn, 34.

Mr Chalit was among the eight at the party. The others were Natthapat Yutthaworawit, 34, Wachirapol Kambucha, 32, Natthapol Klubsawas, 34, Rungpana Taenkaew, 29, Pornprapa Anukul, 34, Jittima Kongkasawas, 28, and Sirinapa Wawanchan, 31.

Police found them sitting and drinking together.

Two bottles of liquor, various kinds of alcoholic drinks, bottles of soda water, one ice bucket and a BBQ oven were seized as evidence.

Investigators learned Mr Chalit invited his colleagues to hang out and drink at his house from 8pm on Friday night.

Pol Col Chuchat said all present would be charged with breaching the emergency decree banning social gatherings during the coronavirus outbreak.

Damras Phoprasit, director of Office of National Parks, said Mr Chalit had admitted to a serious error in judgement and would now face a disciplinary probe and punishment as a result of the lapse.

Mr Chalit had only recently been appointed park chief on March 10.