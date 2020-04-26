Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Man sought for showing disrespect of Ya Mo
Thailand
General

Man sought for showing disrespect of Ya Mo

published : 26 Apr 2020 at 12:57

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

The Thao Suranari Monument in Nakhon Ratchasima is regarded as a sacred place and an important landmark of the province. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)
The Thao Suranari Monument in Nakhon Ratchasima is regarded as a sacred place and an important landmark of the province. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The legal office of this northeastern province has been instructed to track down a man for legal action after he pasted an image of his own face over a picture of the monument to Thao Suranari, the province's heroine, and posted it on his Facebook page under the name of KANG.

The post was shared on the Facebook page of a public group called "Ruang Lao Khao Korat", drawing wide criticism and condemnation from the people of Nakhon Ratchasima and other provinces.

Thao Suranari, also known as Khunying Mo or Ya Mo, was the wife of a nineteenth-century deputy governor of Nakhon Ratchasima, or Korat. According to legend, she saved Korat's people from being made prisoners of war during an invasion of Siam by a Lao army in 1826.

The Thao Suranari Monument in the middle of the city of Nakhon Ratchasima is regarded as a sacred place and an important landmark of the province.

The province's legal office is seeking the man for legal action.

In February this year, a similar Facebook post was also deemed disrespectful and prompted governor Wichian Chantaranothai to condemn it as inappropriate.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

More Thai workers illegally arrive home from Malaysia

NARATHIWAT: Twenty-five more Thai workers were arrested for illegal border crossing after wading across the Sungai Kolok river from Malaysia to Thailand on Sunday morning. They were placed in a 14-day quarantine after being charged with illegal entry.

14:02
World

Yemen crisis deepens as separatists declare self-governance

DUBAI: Yemeni separatists early Sunday declared self-rule of the country's south as a peace deal with the government crumbled, complicating a long and separate conflict with Huthi rebels who control much of the north.

13:45
Thailand

Man sought for showing disrespect of Ya Mo

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The legal office of this northeastern province has been instructed to track down a man for legal action after he pasted an image of his own face over a picture of the monument to Thao Suranari, the province's heroine, and posted it on his Facebook page under the name of KANG.

12:57