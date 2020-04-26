Man sought for showing disrespect of Ya Mo

The Thao Suranari Monument in Nakhon Ratchasima is regarded as a sacred place and an important landmark of the province. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The legal office of this northeastern province has been instructed to track down a man for legal action after he pasted an image of his own face over a picture of the monument to Thao Suranari, the province's heroine, and posted it on his Facebook page under the name of KANG.

The post was shared on the Facebook page of a public group called "Ruang Lao Khao Korat", drawing wide criticism and condemnation from the people of Nakhon Ratchasima and other provinces.

Thao Suranari, also known as Khunying Mo or Ya Mo, was the wife of a nineteenth-century deputy governor of Nakhon Ratchasima, or Korat. According to legend, she saved Korat's people from being made prisoners of war during an invasion of Siam by a Lao army in 1826.

The Thao Suranari Monument in the middle of the city of Nakhon Ratchasima is regarded as a sacred place and an important landmark of the province.

The province's legal office is seeking the man for legal action.

In February this year, a similar Facebook post was also deemed disrespectful and prompted governor Wichian Chantaranothai to condemn it as inappropriate.



