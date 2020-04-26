Section
4 new Covid-19 cases in Phuket
Thailand
General

published : 26 Apr 2020 at 12:45

writer: Achadtaya Chuenniran

Public health officials visit a house in Phuket on a mission to contain the coronavirus spread on the resort island. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)
PHUKET: Four new Covid-19 cases have been reported to the communicable disease committee of this southern resort island province, bringing the provincial tally to 206.

The four new cases - the 203rd to 206th - are:

- A Thai woman, 33, a vendor in Bang Thao area in tambon Choeng Thale, Thalang district. She had been in close contact with the 161st infection. She was first tested for the virus on April 9, but the result was negative. After being quarantined in a hotel for 14 days, she went for a second test. The result was positive, although she still had no symptoms of Covid-19.

- A Thai man, 62, a caretaker of a mosque in Bang Thao area who had been in close contact with the province's 196th case. He had not developed any symptoms of Covid-19. 

- A Thai man, 57, a vendor in Bang Thao area who had been in close contact with the 196th case. He still had no signs of being infected. 

- A Thai man, 43, a religious teacher in Bang Thao area who had been in close contact with the 196th case.

The last three cases were found infected during the ongoing campaign to find active cases among people in high risk groups in areas where other cases have been found. 

Of the province's 206 confirmed cases, 161 have recovered and been discharged and 45 still under treatment with four in a serious condition. There have been no deaths from the virus in the province.

