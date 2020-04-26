Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Hong Kong police disperse demonstrators gathered in mall protest
Thailand
General

Hong Kong police disperse demonstrators gathered in mall protest

published : 26 Apr 2020 at 19:01

writer: Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: Protesters wear face masks, as a precautionary measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, during a ‘Lunch With You’ rally in Hong Kong on April 24, 2020. (AFP)
FILE PHOTO: Protesters wear face masks, as a precautionary measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, during a ‘Lunch With You’ rally in Hong Kong on April 24, 2020. (AFP)

Hong Kong police dispersed more than 100 protesters in a city mall after they occupied a couple of floors in defiance of a government law banning gatherings of more than four people.

The demonstration follows the arrest last week of 15 pro-democracy activists and a lawmaker in connection with an unauthorized assembly last year. Protesters on Sunday carried posters calling for the liberation of Hong Kong.

On Friday, about 100 pro-democracy protesters rallied at a luxury downtown mall at lunchtime in one of the largest demonstrations since the Covid-19 pandemic descended on the city earlier this year, effectively halting pro-democracy protests that rocked the city since they began last June.

Hong Kong police rejected an application by a pro-democracy labour group to hold a march on May 1, citing concerns about public health and security risks, the government said in a statement on Friday.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Hong Kong police disperse demonstrators gathered in mall protest

Hong Kong police dispersed more than 100 protesters in a city mall after they occupied a couple of floors in defiance of a government law banning gatherings of more than four people.

19:01
World

'We're going out!': Spanish kids reclaim streets after weeks indoors

MADRID: After six weeks stuck at home, Spain's children were allowed out Sunday to run, play or go for a walk as the government eased one of the world's toughest coronavirus lockdowns.

18:45
World

Vietnam looks for economic rebound after mass quarantines

Vietnam flattened its coronavirus infection curve with a sledgehammer, and after some early success, it’s now starting to open up its economy again.

18:43