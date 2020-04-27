Polluting brick factory shut down

Rescuers help Somchai Tareesit from the top of Pridithamrong bridge, across the Chao Phraya River, after he threatened to jump to his death unless a brick factory in Phra Nakhon Sri Ayutthaya district of Ayutthaya was shut down because of the thick smoke it spews over nearby communities. (Photo: Sunthorn Pongpao)

AYUTTHAYA: A brick factory has been ordered to shut down following a desperate, bridge-top complaint from a resident about the thick smoke from the kiln blanketing nearby communities in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district.

The local tambon administration organisation instructed the brick factory at Moo 7 in tambon Ban Mai to close and not reopen until it complies with the Public Health Act and reduces unhealthy emissions from its kilns, or face legal action.

The issue was brought to light by Somchai Tareesit, 37, a construction worker, who on Sunday climbed to the top of Pridithamrong bridge, across the Chao Phraya River, and threatened to jump to his death unless something was done about the smoke.

The man was later calmed down and returned safely to the ground.

Mr Somchai said the smoke from the brick factory was hazardous to health, and caused many people to fall sick. His wife, for one, suffered from asthma. Local residents had filed complaints against the factory with several government agencies, but to no avail.

Mr Somchai also said he was under stress, having lost his job because of the Covid-19 crisis and his attempt to register for the government's 5,000-baht payout had failed.

On learning of Mr Somchai's plight, governor Panu Yaemsri ordered the Damrongtham Centre to help him register for the 5,000-baht assistance and instructed the employment office to find him a job.



