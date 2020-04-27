Headman caught charging B20 for free Covid-free sticker

An example of the covidvirus-free sticker for Buri Ram residents.

BURI RAM: A village chief in Lahansai district of this northeastern province has been arrested for illegally demanding 20 baht each from villagers in return for a sticker showing they are free of Covid-19.

To stem the spread of Covid-19, the provincial communicable disease committee is issuing a small sticker with the words "Buriram Healthy" on it. The sticker is to be pasted on a corner of residents' national identification cards to show that person is free of the virus, for use when entering stores that are re-opening throughout the province.

Foreign residents report being able to have it placed on their driver's licence.

The heads of tambons and villagers are assigned to distribute the sticker free of charge to villagers who have met the standard health criteria set by the committee.

The Buri Ram Covid-19 centre received complaints that the headman of Moo 12 village in tambon Nong Waeng in Lahansai district had demanded 20 baht each from villagers in return for the sticker.

Police arrested the man, whose name was withheld, on Sunday and charged him with malfeasance in violation of Section 157 of the Criminal Code.

The headman denied the charge, but the police said there was solid evidence against him. A video of him demanding money was posted on social media.



