Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
1 new Covid-19 case in Phuket
Thailand
General

1 new Covid-19 case in Phuket

published : 27 Apr 2020 at 11:50

writer: Achadtaya Chuenniran

Bang Tao beach in Phuket remains closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)
Bang Tao beach in Phuket remains closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: One new case of Covid-19, a woman, has been recorded in this southern province, the provincial communicable disease committee announced on Monday.

The new infection brought the provincial tally to 207.

The woman was a 66-year-old housekeeper who lived in Bang Thao area in tambon Choeng Thale of Thalang district. She had been in close contact with the 204th case.

She had not developed any symptoms of the virus, but tested positive during a campaign to find new active cases by testing people in high risk groups in areas on the island known to be infectious.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Decree extended

The country will remain under a state of emergency until at least the end of May, with the overnight curfew and ban on social gatherings to continue, along with other restrictions.

13:05
World

Australia starts contact-tracing app as restrictions ease

Australia launched mobile-phone software to help trace people infected with the coronavirus as parts of the country start to loosen restrictions on movement.

12:59
Thailand

Single-digit rise

The government on Monday reported nine new coronavirus cases and one additional death, bringing the total inThailand to 2,931 infections and 52 deaths.

12:37