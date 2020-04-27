1 new Covid-19 case in Phuket

Bang Tao beach in Phuket remains closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: One new case of Covid-19, a woman, has been recorded in this southern province, the provincial communicable disease committee announced on Monday.

The new infection brought the provincial tally to 207.

The woman was a 66-year-old housekeeper who lived in Bang Thao area in tambon Choeng Thale of Thalang district. She had been in close contact with the 204th case.

She had not developed any symptoms of the virus, but tested positive during a campaign to find new active cases by testing people in high risk groups in areas on the island known to be infectious.



