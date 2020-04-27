May public holidays likely to be postponed

The Royal Ploughing Ceremony Day is one of the holidays in May that will possibly be postponed until furthre notice. (Bangkok Post photo)

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will on Tuesday submit to the cabinet for approval a proposal for all four public holidays in May to be postponed until further notice due to the Covid-19 concerns, Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome said on Monday.

The four public holidays are: the Labour Day on May 1; the Coronation Day on May 4; the Visakha Bucha Day on May 6; and the Pheut Mongkol or Royal Ploughing Ceremony Day on May 11.

The Public Health Ministry proposed the postponement because the four public holidays, if observed, would make a long holiday. Many people might be tempted to travel against the restrictions under the executive decree on emergency situations.

With the holidays postponed, lieu holidays can be set later, which may be some time before the end of the year, he said.

Mr Itthipol did not say when the royal ploughing ceremony, which usually takes place in May, would be held.

Also on Monday, the CCSA agreed with the National Security Council's proposal for the executive decree to continue to be in force for another month until the end of May.