'Green Line' extension to open on June 3

The operator of the BTS Skytrain has announced the Green Line extension between Kasetsart University and Wat Phra Sri Mahathat will officially open to the public on June 3, according to Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang.

The governor said that commuters will be able to use the skytrain along the 4.3-kilometre northern extension on his official Facebook page, "Governor Aswin", yesterday.

The extended northbound service will stop at four stations -- namely Royal Forest Department Station, Bang Bua Station, the 11th Infantry Regiment Station and Wat Phra Sri Mahathat Station.

"The system will extend the mass transit to the outer areas of Bangkok and we plan to expand our feeder system to include nearby provinces. It will alleviate traffic congestion," he wrote.

Meanwhile, the BTSC will continue to work on the rest of the Green Line's northern extension, which will see seven additional stations being built between Wat Phra Sri Mahathat station and Khu Khot in Rangsit. The final phase of the extension is expected to open by the end of this year, according to Pol Gen Aswin.

When completed, the BTS Skytrain's Green Line will span 53km, linking Bangkok's northern and southern suburbs. A trip from Samut Prakan in the south to Pathum Thani on the northern end of the line will take one hour and 30 minutes to complete.

Stations along the Green Line are located near education institutions, government offices and large communities, providing commuters with more options to get to the centre of Bangkok, he wrote.

Morever, he said, Wat Phra Sri Mahathat station will become a transport hub, as it will be connected with the Pink Line that will run from Khae Rai to Min Buri. The Pink Line is expected to open in 2021.