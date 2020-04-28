Section
May, June rain to refill reservoirs
published : 28 Apr 2020 at 08:00

The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) on Monday said that it expects rain over the next two months will help to refill many of the country's nearly empty reservoirs.

Thongplew Kongjun, director-general of Royal Irrigation Department (RID), said orders have been given to reservoir operators up and down the country to prepare for rainstorms in May and June which he hopes will alleviate hardship caused by the summer drought, particularly in the upper region.

Mr Thongplew said the department has made plans to allocate these water gains over the next two months in line with the forecast by the Meteorological Department.

However, he said that the country will not be completely free of drought until the beginning of this year's rainy season in August.

In another development, Monton Sudprasert, director-general of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, reported yesterday that a storm which hit the North, Northeast and Central regions last Wednesday damaged 8,868 houses in 39 provinces.

Mr Monton said three people had been killed and two injured during storms over the past five days.

In Chiang Mai, provincial governor Charoenrit Sanguansat yesterday called an urgent meeting to conclude on the PM2.5 dust pollution situation in the northern province.

Mr Charoenrit said it was the first day yesterday in the province where no wildfires were detected, largely thanks to a tropical storm that brought heavy rain which completely extinguished blazes across the province.

Mr Charoenrit said the rain over the past few days had also refilled dried waterways in Doi Inthanon National Park in Chom Thong district.

Songsak Walaijai, Phrao district chief in Chiang Mai, said his area was also greatly impacted by the storm as 100 houses and buildings were damaged.

