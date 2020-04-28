Section
23 caught enjoying Pattaya beach
Thailand
General

published : 28 Apr 2020 at 10:36

writer: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Some of the 23 people arrested for trespassing on Pattaya beach are loaded on a police vehicle before being taken to the police station and charged with violating the emergency decree. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)
CHON BURI: Police on Tuesday morning rounded up 23 people - 12 Thais and 11 foreigners - for trespassing on Pattaya beach in violation of the emergency decree.

The Pattaya City has issued an ordinance under the executive decree for administration in emergency situations to temporarily prohibit people from using the Pattaya beach for various activities to stem the spread of the coronavirus, until the situation has improved.

Violators are liable to a jail term not exceeding one year and/or a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

Many people have ignored the City order, despite regular beach patrols to keep them away.

On Tuesday morning, a team of Pattaya and tourist police on regular patrol arrested 12 Thais and 11 foreigners on the beach. Some of them were exercising, some sitting on mats and others playing in the water.

They were taken to Pattaya police station and charged with violating the emergency decree.

