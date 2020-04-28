Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Division 4 police chief moved following Bangkok gambling bust
Thailand
General

Division 4 police chief moved following Bangkok gambling bust

published : 28 Apr 2020 at 11:19

writer: Online Reporters

Police raid a snooker shop used as a gambling den in Bangkok's Saphan Sung area on April 22 and arrest 47 people. (Capture from Workpoint TV)
Police raid a snooker shop used as a gambling den in Bangkok's Saphan Sung area on April 22 and arrest 47 people. (Capture from Workpoint TV)

The Metropolitan Police Division 4 chief has been transferred in the wake of a raid on a gambling den in Bangkok’s Bang Chan area in which 47 people were arrested.

 Pol Lt Gen Pakkapong Pongpetra, chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, signed an order on Monday transfering Pol Maj Gen Theerapong Wongratpitak, chief of division 4, to the MPB’s operations centre.

Pol Maj Gen Somprasong Yentuam, deputy city police chief, was made acting chief of division 4, Thai media reported on Tuesday.

The order came after of police from several agencies raided a snooker shop being used as gambling den between Ram Khamhaeng Soi 148 and Soi 150 in Saphan Sung area on April 22.

A total of 47 gamblers were arrested and 49,300 baht in cash placed as bets seized, along with packs of cards and gambling equipment.  The area is in the jurisdiction of Bang Chan police station, which is under  division 4.

The Bangkok police chief earlier transferred five senior police officers at Bang Chan police station to the MPB’s operations centre following the April 22 raid. 


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Only 7 new cases

The government on Tuesday reported seven new coronavirus cases and two additional deaths, bringing the total in Thailand to 2,938 infected and 54 deceased.

11:45
World

Trump 'was warned about virus repeatedly in Jan, Feb'

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump was repeatedly warned about the dangers of the novel coronavirus in intelligence briefings in January and February, The Washington Post reported late Monday.

11:45
World

Surf's up: Sydney reopens its famous Bondi Beach

SYDNEY: Hundreds of Sydney-siders rushed into the waves at the city's famous Bondi Beach on Tuesday as Australia took the first steps in easing coronavirus restrictions.

11:45