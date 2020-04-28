Thailand logs 7 new Covid cases, 2 deaths Tuesday

A vendor sells plastic face shields as protection against Covid-19 coronavirus at a stall in Bangkok on Monday. (AFP photo)

The government on Tuesday reported seven new coronavirus cases and two additional deaths, bringing the totals in Thailand to 2,938 infected and 54 deceased.

The number of confirmed new infections marks the second consecutive day of single-digit increases after the nine new cases recorded on Monday.

Since testing has been limited, the actual number of infections may be much higher.

As the death toll rose to 54, Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, elaborated that the 53rd death was a Thai business man, aged 52, who had attended a seminar that included a previously infected participant.

On March 19 he developed a fever and body pain. On March 21, he sought treatment at a private hospital in Bangkok and tested positive for Covid-19.

On March 24 the patient developed a fever of 38.2°C and nausea. A second test confirmed his infection.

On March 30, his condition worsened as his lungs ruptured and he was placed on a ventilator. He died on Monday of respiratory and renal failure.

The 54th death was a Thai woman aged 63 who ran a restaurant, worked as its cashier and had obesity. Her husband and a younger relative were earlier infected with the disease.

She went to a clinic on March 24 after developing a fever and feeling dizzy. On April 1 she went to a hospital in Phuket province with a fever, shortness of breath and fatigue. She tested positive for Covid-19.

Her condition later worsened and she was placed on a ventilator. She died on Monday of pneumonia and respiratory failure.

“Please take precautions and keep in mind that everyone has a chance of becoming infected,” Dr Taweesilp said.

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en

Turning his attention to the number of new infections, the spokesman said it was the second consecutive day of single-digit increases.

“Not so many countries in this world have seen such a low number," he said. "But please keep your distance from one another and take care of yourself. Do not lower your guard. The seven new cases today resulted from what you did 7-14 days ago. What you do today will show its result in the next 7-14 days. Please be consistent.”

The seven new cases included five people who were in close contact with previous patients. Three of them were in Phuket and one each in Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima.

The other new cases were a visitor to a crowded place in Bangkok and a Chinese national, also in Bangkok, whose case was under investigation.

Of 2,938 accumulated cases, 2,652 people have recovered, including 43 over the past 24 hours.

The accumulated cases were recorded in 68 provinces. Nine provinces remained free of confirmed infections and 13 provinces had no new cases in the past 28 days.