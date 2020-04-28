Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thailand logs 7 new Covid cases, 2 deaths Tuesday
Thailand
General

Thailand logs 7 new Covid cases, 2 deaths Tuesday

published : 28 Apr 2020 at 11:45

writer: Agencies and online reporters

A vendor sells plastic face shields as protection against Covid-19 coronavirus at a stall in Bangkok on Monday. (AFP photo)
A vendor sells plastic face shields as protection against Covid-19 coronavirus at a stall in Bangkok on Monday. (AFP photo)

The government on Tuesday reported seven new coronavirus cases and two additional deaths, bringing the total in Thailand to 2,938 infected and 54 deceased.

The number of confirmed new infections marks the second consecutive day of single-digit increases after the nine new cases recorded on Monday

Since testing has been limited, the actual number of infections may be much higher.

-- More to follow --

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Only 7 new cases

The government on Tuesday reported seven new coronavirus cases and two additional deaths, bringing the total in Thailand to 2,938 infected and 54 deceased.

11:45
World

Trump 'was warned about virus repeatedly in Jan, Feb'

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump was repeatedly warned about the dangers of the novel coronavirus in intelligence briefings in January and February, The Washington Post reported late Monday.

11:45
World

Surf's up: Sydney reopens its famous Bondi Beach

SYDNEY: Hundreds of Sydney-siders rushed into the waves at the city's famous Bondi Beach on Tuesday as Australia took the first steps in easing coronavirus restrictions.

11:45