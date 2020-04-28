Thailand logs 7 new Covid cases, 2 deaths Tuesday

A vendor sells plastic face shields as protection against Covid-19 coronavirus at a stall in Bangkok on Monday. (AFP photo)

The government on Tuesday reported seven new coronavirus cases and two additional deaths, bringing the total in Thailand to 2,938 infected and 54 deceased.

The number of confirmed new infections marks the second consecutive day of single-digit increases after the nine new cases recorded on Monday.

Since testing has been limited, the actual number of infections may be much higher.

-- More to follow --