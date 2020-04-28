Cabinet rejects proposal to postpone May holidays

Workers' representatives gather in Klong Toey district, Bangkok, on May 1 last year, National Labour Day. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The cabinet on Tuesday rejected the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration's proposal that all four public holidays in May to be postponed until further notice because of continuing coronavirus concerns, an informed source said.

As a result, the four public holidays - Labour Day on May 1, Coronation Day on May 4, Visakha Bucha Day on May 6 and Phuet Mongkol (the Royal Ploughing Ceremony) Day on May 11 - will be observed as usual.

The centre's proposal was based on the assumption the four holidays, if observed, would make a long holiday and that people would be tempted to travel - which would go against the travel restrictions under the emergency decree.

The cabinet decided the four holidays should be observed as usual, but all authorities would be required to strictly enforce all measures regarding public health, transport and security, to stem the Covid-19 pandemic, the source said.

People should continue to follow the government's directions to stay home and help curb the spread of the the virus.