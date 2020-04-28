Phuket: 7 new cases, one more death

Officials and volunteers manning a screening checkpoint in Phuket stops a motorcycle for a fever check. (File photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Seven new Covid-19 cases and one death, all Thais, were reported in this southern island province, bringing the provincial tally to 214 and fatalities to two.

Of the seven new infections, five were women, the Phuket provincial emergency response panel reported on Tuesday.

Three of the new cases — 208th to 210th — are a woman, 50, and two men aged 22 and 20. They were self-employed Thais living in the same house as previous patient No.205 in Bangtao area of tambon Choeng Thalae in Thalang district. They did not show symptoms and were discovered by active case finding.

The 211th case is a 47-year-old Thai woman, who lived in tambon Koh Kaew in Muang district. She fell ill on April 6 with a cough and sought treatment at a local hospital. On April 15, she was still coughing and went to Vachira Phuket Hospital. An X-ray showed her condition was normal. On April 27, she went to the public hospital again as she had a fever, a cough and was exhausted.

Another two new cases — 212th and 213th — were in close contact with patient No.174. Both were housekeepers aged 47 and 44 in Bangtao and were asymptomatic.

The 214th patient is also a housekeeper, 68, in Bangtao. She had been in contact with patient No.198 but showed no symptoms.

The panel said the province's second Covid-19 death was a 63-year-old Thai woman, who lived in tambon Kathu of Kathu district. She died on Monday at Vachira Phuket Hospital’s intensive care unit.

On Monday, the panel announced its first death — a 64-year-old woman, who was a housekeeper in Choeng Thalae of Thalang district. She fell sick on April 1 with a headache and exhaustion. She sought treatment at a local clinic but her condition did not improve. On April 8, she sought treatment at Thalang Hospital with a high fever, shortness of breath and fatigue. She tested positive for Covid-19 and was later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital. She died in the evening of April 26.

Of the 214 infected cases, 172 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals and one died from a motorcycle accident. Thirty-nine are still under treatment, two of them critical, the panel reported.