Storekeepers see silver lining

Many are hopeful the partial lockdown lifting will allow some relief

A doctor takes a sample from a man inside a modular swab unit developed by Siam Cement Group. The unit is one of many donated by His Majesty the King to 20 hospitals nationwide for the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu)

Many business operators in Bangkok who will be allowed to reopen are jumping for joy as they prepare to start pulling in money, albeit under the shadow of Covid-19.

Many expressed delight at the prospect of being able to return to doing business as usual so they can start bringing in income and supporting their families and staff. The government on Tuesday extended the emergency decree for another month and permitted some establishments including small eateries, flea markets, fresh markets and barbers and hairdressers to reopen under certain conditions. But will post-lockdown life be the same?

Ratsuda Tubhirun, the owner of Saphan 2 Market in Lat Phrao district, said the coronavirus outbreak had required her family business to adapt and step up public health measures for now to ensure safety for sellers and customers.

"We have set up checkpoints to screen everybody. Those who don't wear face masks won't be allowed to enter the market. We take their temperatures, provide alcohol-based hand sanitisers, and put stickers on their shirts. We ask our tenants who fall sick and migrant workers who don't have health certificates upon their return to self-isolate at home for 14 days," she told the Bangkok Post on Tuesday.

The morning market is open from 4am to 10am daily.

Following the order from Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang, the market has removed tables from its food court and urged customers to stay at least one metre apart. Once the restrictions are eased, Ms Ratsuda said the market will continue to observe social-distancing measures at its own expense.

"We will set up fewer tables and ask only one person to sit at each to lessen overcrowding. We will encourage customers to buy takeaways until the situation improves," she said.

But Karoon Janphongsri, a noodle shop owner, expressed a mixed reaction to the post-lockdown world where uncertainty is on the horizon. Mr Karoon said he feels cheerful, but remains unsure whether the reopening of some businesses will be hamstrung by public health regulations.

"Our income has dropped threefold under the month-long lockdown. My wife and I may be too old to adapt to the new rules. We are now offering takeaways only, but it is not how we used to cook and sell noodles. Most of our customers are locals. We feel happier interacting with them face to face," he said.

His noodle shop is located in a row of traditional shophouses along Lat Phrao Road where the construction of the BTS skytrain is in progress.

When the coronavirus lockdown came into force, he started providing only takeaways, both to customers on and off line.

But the reopening of some businesses offers a silver lining for those who couldn't earn a living under the month-long lockdown.

Suksom Waranunon, a beauty salon owner, said she and her staff are more than ready to operate again, although they may only be allowed to provide basic salon services and will need to clean the premises every two hours.

"We are confident in our safety standards. We clean the area every time we finish a job. We wear face masks and gloves and stay two metres apart. We can step up public health efforts if the government wishes," she said.

Ms Suksom said she has suffered financially since the business closures because she has still had to pay her rent and utility bills, while also helping her staff with food-related costs.

"If it is longer than two or three months, I might be forced to lay them off," she said.

Anutida Tinagaso, a beauty salon owner, said she is looking forward to reopening her business as her expenses are piling up while her income has dried up.

"I always disinfect equipment and the area with alcohol. If the curbs are lifted, I will make customers queue to ensure social distancing," she said.

But Narongsak Plesudjai, a barber shop owner, disagreed with the move.

"Why don't you lock down the country and postpone monthly expenses? If you reopen businesses now, we can't provide full service and cover all costs, and the second wave of infections will cause more damage," he said.