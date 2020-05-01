Section
Thailand logs 6 new Covid cases, no deaths Friday
Thailand
General

Thailand logs 6 new Covid cases, no deaths Friday

published : 1 May 2020 at 11:40

updated: 1 May 2020 at 12:22

writer: Agencies and online reporters

A taxi driver who has been affected by the government's anti-coronavirus disease (Covid-19) measures confronts a security guard as he complains outside the Finance Ministry over the slow rollout of aid during the lockdown in Bangkok, on Thursday. (Reuters photo)
A taxi driver who has been affected by the government's anti-coronavirus disease (Covid-19) measures confronts a security guard as he complains outside the Finance Ministry over the slow rollout of aid during the lockdown in Bangkok, on Thursday. (Reuters photo)

The government on Friday reported six new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 2,960 across Thailand. No additional deaths were recorded, leaving the toll at 54.

New daily infections have stayed in the single digits for five consecutive days. The six cases also marked the fewest new daily infections since early March.

One of the new cases was in Bangkok, and the other five in the southern province of Yala.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said the Bangkok case underlined concerns about contractions in public places.

The 64-year-old man developed symptoms of Covid-19 after he visited a wet market, he said without identifying the market.

The CCSA has allowed some businesses to be reopened from Sunday and will evaluate the effectiveness of its strategy to combat the virus after 14 days.

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en

