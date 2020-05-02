Six new cases, no deaths for second day

An airline staff member checks the temperature of passengers at Don Mueang airport on Friday, the first day domestic flights resumed. (Photo by Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The government on Saturday reported six new coronavirus cases, raising the nationwide total to 2,966, with no new deaths for the second day. The death toll remains at 54.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said 13 more patients have recovered and been discharged, raising the total number of recovered cases to 2,732. A total of 180 patients remained in hospitals.

Nine of the country's 77 provinces have never reported any cases, and 39 provinces have not reported any cases for 28 days or more.

The six new infections brought the total confirmed cases in 68 provinces across the country to 2,966. Fatalities remained unchanged at 54, said Dr Taweesilp.

Two of the new cases were those who had been in close contact with previous Covid-19 cases. Two others in Phuket were identified during active case finding and the other two were returnees from India and Japan in state quarantine, he added.



