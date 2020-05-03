40 new Covid cases confirmed in Yala

Section
Thailand
General

published : 3 May 2020 at 18:05

writer: Muhamad Ayub Pathan

Public health personnel visit houses to conduct coronavirus tests at an undisclosed location in Yala. (Photo from Yala public health office Facebook account)
YALA: The provincial public health office has confirmed 40 new coronavirus cases after thorough testing among at-risk groups, including those recently returned from neighbouring countries.

Provincial public health chief Songkran Maichum said on Sunday that intense testing since April 20 had uncovered 40 new cases, now confirmed in lab results. 

Four new cases were found in Muang, 24 in Yaha, seven in Bannang Satar and five in Raman districts.

Dr Songkran said the new cases would cause some hospitals, including Yaha Hospital, to approach their full capacity.

"The quicker we find them, the better it is for health officials," he told the media, adding that officials will be mobilised to prevent the virus spreading out of control.

People at risk of infection were pilgrims returning from religious activities in Malaysia, Indonesia and Pakistan, those working in Malaysia, attendants of religious events in the province and those returning from other provinces.

The latest discovery will be the highest in the province after it is officially confirmed by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said earlier the reports of new infections needed to be verified as some areas posted an unusually high percentage of positive test results.

Dr Taweesilp said the discovery of the large number of new transmissions of the virus showed the effectiveness of thorough testing by officials on the ground. "But accuracy must come first," he added.

Yala is the southern border province hit hardest by the virus, with 126 confirmed cases.

