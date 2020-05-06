About 4,600 Thais returned in past month

Officials sanitise the luggage of returnees at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province early this month. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

About 4,600 Thai people returned to their homeland over the past month and more are waiting in other countries while receiving aid, according to the government.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Wednesday that 4,637 Thai people returned from 27 countries between April 4 and May 5.

On Wednesday (May 6) 59 Thai nationals were scheduled to return from Myanmar, 110 from Germany and 122 from Pakistan. On Thursday, 150 more would arrive from each of South Korea and South Africa, he said.

He said that meanwhile, the Thai consulate-general in Malaysia was taking care of 29,491 Thai people stranded there.

Dr Taweesilp also said that from April 3 to May 5 state quarantine facilities accommodated 12,847 people. Of them, 8,026 remained quarantined, 85 tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and the rest were discharged from quarantine facilities.

Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanit said 2,175 returnees had already been discharged. From Wednesday to Sunday 1,481 more people would return from the United States, European countries, South Africa, and Middle Eastern and Asian countries.

Security officials would be working closely with health officials to ensure that the returnees are carefully screened for their physical condition and quarantined at specified facilities in provinces, he said.