Thailand logs 3 new Covid cases, no deaths Thursday

Social distancing is imposed at the Siam station of the BTS skytrain in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The government on Thursday reported three new coronavirus cases, all Thais, bringing the total in Thailand to 2,992. No additional deaths were reported, leaving the accumulated toll at 55.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said one new case was a Thai housewife aged 59 in the southern border province of Yala. She was diagnosed after a pre-emptive test and found to have been in close contact with a previous patient who returned from Malaysia. She had no symptoms.

The two other new cases were Thai men, workers aged 46 and 51, who returned from Kazakhstan last Saturday and were brought to quarantine right away. They boarded a plane that carried 55 passengers and all the other returnees were already quarantined, Dr Taweesilp said.

The accumulated death toll remained unchanged at 55. Over the past 24 hours, 11 more patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the total number of recovery cases to 2,772.

Dr Taweesilp said that the number of provinces free of new Covid-19 cases over the past 28 days has now risen to 39. New entries included Chiang Mai, Chaiyaphum, Lampang, Phitsanulok and Trang.

Nine provinces have yet to record a case: Ang Thong, Bung Kan, Chai Nat, Kamphaeng Phet, Nan, Phichit, Ranong, Sing Buri and Trat.

The spokesman said that global Covid-19 cases numbered 3.82 million with 265,076 deaths. The United States had the most cases at 1.26 million, the most deaths at 74,799 and the most daily new cases at 25,459.

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en