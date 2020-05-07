Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Next restriction easing set for May 17
Thailand
General

Next restriction easing set for May 17

published : 7 May 2020 at 15:43

writer: Online Reporters

A volunteer sprays chemicals to kill mosquitos and virus at Wat Klong Toey Nai 2 community in Klong Toey district, Bangkok, on Thursday. (Photo by Varuth Hirunyatheb)
A volunteer sprays chemicals to kill mosquitos and virus at Wat Klong Toey Nai 2 community in Klong Toey district, Bangkok, on Thursday. (Photo by Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The government plans the next round of easing disease control measures and reopening of big premises on May 17 while maintaining restrictions on returnees and efforts to reduce crowd gatherings.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said on Thursday that the centre would gather opinions about the next disease control relaxation from Friday to next Tuesday and draft the relaxation measures next Thursday.

"The relaxation will come unless the [new Covid-19 case] number soars," he said.

After the first round of relaxation and reopening of small premises on Sunday, the second round of easing and reopening of bigger premises with many visitors would hinge on the cooperation of people and operators with disease control measures, he said.

Dr Taweesilp said that on Thursday CCSA agreed to continuously restrict the number of returnees and reduce crowd gatherings, the main factors of ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infection in the country.

"Most local infection cases in the country came from infected returnees and people in close contact with them," he said.

"Covid-19 is spreading in other countries and the countries that ease their disease-control measures experience a new wave of infections," Dr Taweesilp said.

The first group allowed to return home will be those who are ill, stranded at airports or have expired visas, as well as those who are tourists stranded in other countries. The next group will be monks on pilgrimage, students and laid-off workers, he said.

To reduce crowd gathering, CCSA would maintain strict measures against drinking parties, impose staggered work hours and campaign for working from home.

"Some public offices apply two shifts with 30-minute staggered hours but there should be more work slots... Working from home should be applied to at least 50% of workers," Dr Taweesilp said.

He added that CCSA was also considering the closure of daycare nursing homes to reduce people's movements.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Coronavirus testing to expand as new cases dwindle

The government plans to expand coronavirus testing for critical groups as the number of new cases is dwindling into single digits and some business are reopening, a senior official said on Thursday.

16:05
Thailand

More easing

Next round of relaxation and reopening of big premises is slated for May 17, or 14 days after the first, provided number of new cases remains under control.

15:43
Business

Business groups see GDP contracting 3%-5% this year

Thailand's economy may shrink 3%-5% this year, sharply down from growth of 1.5%-2.0% projected in March, as the coronavirus pandemic hits global demand and domestic activity, a group of leading business associations said on Thursday.

15:41