Air force provides anti-covid barriers for use in taxis
Thailand
General

published : 7 May 2020 at 16:27

writer: Wassana Nanuam

A taxi bulkhead barrier is installed in a cab to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 disease. The Royal Thai Air Force on Thursday handed over some of the barriers, and the design blueprint, to five taxi fleet operators in Bangkok. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)
The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has designed and presented special barriers to five taxi fleets in Bangkok for use in preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease between the driver and passengers in the backseat.

AVM Kitsom Phankosol, deputy director of the Directorate of Aeronautical Engineering, on Thursday  handed over a supply of the "taxi bulkhead barriers" to the operators of Thongkham Suvannabhum taxi co-operative, Bang Son taxi garage, Pradipat taxi garage, Jae Orn taxi garage and Ekkarat Transport Co.

The RTAF made the initial barriers, which can be easily installed and removed without the need for modications to the vehicle. The barriers are intended to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 disease virus and boost the confidence of both passengers and drivers.  

A team of aeronautical engineers prepared the blueprint and have given it to the taxi fleet operators, so they can have more of them made themselves. They were based on aircraft bulkhead barriers.

The air force engineers used the Toyota Altis 2017-2018 model, which is common intaxi fleets, as their standard for the barriers. They are  made from sheets of polycarbonate, which is transparent and durable. Each includes six ventilating fans with a high efficiency particulate air filter. 

They include a special opening where passengers can pass through the fare. 

The materials for making the barriers are readily available. The air force puts the cost at around 2,700 baht each. 

(Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

