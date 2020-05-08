8 new Covid cases, no new deaths

Covid-19-affected people receive handouts at Wat Kaew Fah Chulamanee in Dusit district, Bangkok, on Thursday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The government on Friday reported eight new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) from pre-emptive testing and among quarantined migrants in the far South, raising the total to 3,000, with no new deaths.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the eight new cases included five women migrants aged 19-30 years quarantined in Sadao district of Songkhla.

The other three new cases were Thai men aged 45 and 51 found by pre-emptive testing in communities in Bannang Sata district of Yala. Two of them were in close contact with previous patients, who had returned from Malaysia, he said.

"The country is sealed and the quarantine system was designed to ensure confidence. Active case finding rarely finds new cases nationwide," Dr Taweesilp said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 55, accounting for 1.83% of all cases.

Of the total 3,000 accumulated cases in 68 provinces, Bangkok had the most at 1,699, followed by 716 in the South, 380 in the Central Plains, 111 in the Northeast and 94 in the North.

Among the accumulated cases, 2,784 had recovered, were discharged from hospitals and formed 92.8% of the total. Twelve patients recovered over the past 24 hours and 161 patients remained at hospitals.

In the past 28 days, 25 provinces reported new cases while 43 provinces had no new infections.

Dr Taweesilp said global Covid-19 cases numbered 3.92 million with 270,711 deaths. The United States had the most cases at 1.29 million, the most deaths at 76,928 and the most daily new cases at 29,531.