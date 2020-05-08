Section
PM pins hopes on factories, tourism restarting
published : 8 May 2020 at 14:48

writer: Online Reporters

Pattaya beach in Chon Buri province is sealed off for the Covid-19 crisis. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Friday the gradual reopening of businesses and resumption of tourism will set the economy back in motion. (Pattaya City photo)
The economy would improve once businesses reopen and employ people, and tourism resumes, with measures in place to give visitors confidence in their safety, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Friday.

He was replying to questions about the next step in relaxing the nationwide lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease. 

Speaking about the employment situation, Gen Prayut said, "If workplaces reopen, there will be employment and salaries... If factories reopen and employ people, rehabilitation will start."

"Tourism, tourist destinations and hotels will be improved so that tourists will have confidence and return to Thailand. We will take special care of public health," the prime minister said.

He said that during relaxation of disease control measures, resumption of activities would be gradual. Otherwise, things would get out of control.

"The government will do its best to take care of everyone, as far as it can, with existing laws and budgets and it will use money efficiently. Please have confidence and listen to the government," Gen Prayut said.

He asked people to follow disease control measures because a new round of virus contagion would result in greater troubles.

"Please be patient and helpful. The government is taking care of affected businesses and people. We do not know how long the Covid pandemic will last. The key is to make our country a safe place as soon as possible," Gen Prayut said.

"In the near future, more categories of shops and premises will be allowed to open. We will take some time for consideration."

Some additional places would reopen on May 17, he said.

