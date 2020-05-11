Thailand logs 6 new Covid cases, no deaths Monday

Visitors shop during the re-opening of Chatuchak Weekend Market in Bangkok on Saturday. (AFP photo)

The government on Monday reported six new coronavirus cases, bringing the total in Thailand to 3,015. No additional deaths were reported, leaving the accumulated toll at 56.

Another two people recovered, bringing the total of discharged patients to 2,796.

The new cases were all in southern provinces, including four on the tourist island of Phuket and one each in Narathiwat and Yala provinces, said Taweesilp Visanuyothin, a spokesman of the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

The four Phuket cases were by first reported by local authorities on Sunday, but were not included in that day's national tally of five new cases.

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en

