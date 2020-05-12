Covid cases up just 2, no new deaths Tuesday

People ride a motorbike as they wear protective face masks amid the empty ancient temples usually crowded with tourists following the coronavirus disease outbreak, at the ancient city of Ayutthaya, March 30, 2020. (Reuters photo)

The government on Tuesday reported two new coronavirus cases, bringing the total in Thailand to 3,017. No additional deaths were reported, leaving the accumulated toll at 56.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said one new case was a 19-year-old Thai woman in Bangkok who was in close contact with three previous patients -- her elder sister, brother-in-law and niece -- in the same house. She fell sick with a fever and diarrhoea on May 5 and then tested positive for the disease.

The other new patient is a Thai woman, 51, in the southern border province of Narathiwat. She was the minder of a previously infected six-year-old boy. She had mild symptoms and was detected with a pre-emptive test.

"The two new cases are a very low number, said Dr Taweesilp. “I feel happy along with Thai people nationwide. But the number has not dropped to zero yet. So we cannot be reckless. I am very grateful for people's cooperation."

The number of provinces without a new Covid-19 case in the past 28 days rose by four to 50. Newly included in the list were Loei, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phangnga and Satun, the spokesman said. The number of provinces that reported new cases in the past 28 days now stands at 18.

Two previously infected patients were discharged, raising the total number of recovered cases to 2,798, while 163 patients remained at hospitals.

Of the 3,017 accumulated cases, Bangkok had the most -- 1,703 -- followed by 726 in the South, 383 in the Central Plains, 111 in the Northeast and 94 in the North.

In the past two weeks, the largest number of new cases – 23 -- was detected among quarantined people, followed by 18 found with pre-emptive tests, 16 people who had been in close contact with previous patients, 12 returnees and three visitors to crowded places.

Global Covid-19 cases now numbered 4.25 million with 287,293 deaths, Dr Taweesilp said. The United States had the most cases at 1.38 million and the most deaths at 81,795.





Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en