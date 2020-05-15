Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases, all from overseas

The Department of Women's Affairs and Family Development offers free service at its Anti-Covid-19 salon launched at the department on Friday. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu)

Thailand reported seven new coronavirus cases on Friday, while the number of deaths remained unchanged at 56.

The new cases were all patients who arrived from Pakistan on May 7 and have been in state quarantine, said Taweesilp Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Thailand has confirmed a total of 3,025 cases since the coronavirus outbreak started in January and earlier in the week reported zero new daily cases for the first time in two months.