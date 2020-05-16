No new cases or deaths, 114 still in hospitals

Shoppers buy food at CentralWorld shopping centre on Thursday. The government on Saturday reported no new Covid-19 cases and no new deaths. (Photo by Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

No new coronavirus infections or deaths were reported on Saturday, leaving the countrywide tally at 3,025 cases and 56 deaths.

Of all patients, 2,855 recovered and were discharged from hospitals while 114 are still under treatment, Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Saturday morning.

"Today there are two zeros ... thank you all Thais who have given their cooperation," he said.

This is the second day since March 9 that the country has reported no new daily cases.

The areas with the most cases are Bangkok and Nonthaburi (1,703), followed by the South (726), Central Plains (390), Northeast (111) and North (95).

The government will on Sunday allow malls and department stores to reopen. It will also shorten a nighttime curfew by one hour, to 11pm to 4am, from 10pm to 4am.