Green Line extension gets test run on Wednesday

A BTS train carrying a group of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration executives and media to inspect the service readiness of the Green Line extension between Kasetsart University and Wat Phra Sri Mahathat arrives on Monday at Wat Phra Sri Mahathat station. Arnun Chonmahatrakool

A full-scale test run of the Green Line extension between Kasetsart University and Wat Phra Sri Mahathat will be conducted on Wednesday before commercial services begin next month.

Sakoltee Phattiyakul, deputy Bangkok governor, said the 4.3km extension is now 96% ready with the full test run scheduled to go ahead.

The extended northbound service will stop at four stations -- the Royal Forest Department Station, Bang Bua Station, the 11th Infantry Regiment Station and Wat Phra Sri Mahathat Station.

He said the four new stations are likely to open to the public next month when Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang is informed of the system's readiness.

He said the fare for the extended route is being worked out, but gave assurances that the maximum fare will be kept at 65 baht throughout the line, as per the Bangkok governor's policy.

According to the deputy governor, the details are expected to be finalised in two months and submitted to the cabinet for approval.

Mr Sakoltee was speaking on Monday during an inspection of the extended route. Accompanied by City Hall officials and the operator of the BTS Skytrain, he took a ride from Lat Phrao station to Wat Phra Sri Mahathat.

Wat Phra Sri Mahathat station will be connected with the Pink Line that will run from Khae Rai to Min Buri. The Pink Line is expected to begin service in 2021.

Under the plan, the Green Line's northern extension will see seven additional stations being built between Wat Phra Sri Mahathat station and Khu Khot in Pathum Thani's Rangsit.

The final phase of the extension is expected to open by the end of this year.

When completed, the BTS Skytrain's Green Line will span 53km, linking Bangkok's northern and southern suburbs.

A trip from Samut Prakan in the south to Pathum Thani on the northern end of the line will take one hour and 30 minutes to complete.