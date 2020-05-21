Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Security agencies want emergency extended for another month
Thailand
General

Security agencies want emergency extended for another month

published : 21 May 2020 at 12:06

writer: Online Reporters

Two men pay homage to sacred objects at Wat Mangkorn Kamalawat, an iconic Chinese temple in Bangkok's Chinatown area, on Wednesday, after the easing of the lockdown. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
Two men pay homage to sacred objects at Wat Mangkorn Kamalawat, an iconic Chinese temple in Bangkok's Chinatown area, on Wednesday, after the easing of the lockdown. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Security agencies have agreed on the need to extend use of the emergency decree for another month, until the end of June, on concerns about the Covid-19 situation.

National Security Council secretary-general Gen Somsak Rungsita said a meeting of the committee on easing Covid-19 restrictions, which he chairs, had resolved it recommend extending the emergency decree until June 31, as the global situation was still worrying.

Although Thailand had successfully controlled the spread of the coronavirus, extra caution was needed to prevent a possible second-phase of Covid-19 disease following the easing of the nationwide lockdown.

If a second outbreak occurred, the damage would be more severe, Gen Somsak said.

The ad hoc committee therefore decided to recommend extending the emergency decree, which is due to expire on May 31, for another month. The resolution would be forwarded to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

If the CCSA agreed, it would be forwarded to the cabinet next week for a decision, Gen Somsak said. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (11)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

B10m crystal meth seizure on train

with a street value of about 10 million baht

13:27
World

Virus pushes Pakistan's transgender dancers out of their homes

ISLAMABAD: Before the virus shutdown, dancer Adnan Ali had carved out a comfortable living performing at parties for newlyweds and newborns, avoiding the financial hardship faced by many in Pakistan's transgender community.

12:45
Thailand

Tight rein

Security agencies want use of the emergency decree extended until the end of June, on concerns about second-phase Covid-19 - and cabinet will decide next week.

12:06