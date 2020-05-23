Three more virus cases, no deaths reported

Officials check 35 Thai passengers from India at Suvarnabhumi airport on Wednesday. They were taken to a hotel in Samut Prakan to be quarantined. One of them had a fever and underwent a checkup at a local hospital. (Photo by Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The government on Saturday reported three new cases of the coronavirus disease infection (Covid-19) — an Italian living in Phuket and two Thais returning from abroad — raising the total to 3,040, and no new deaths.

Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said the Italian man, 49, was asymtomatic and tested on May 22. He had a history of being in crowded places, she added.

A Phuket correspondent reported he had been in Shanghai and came to stay in Talang district of the resort island in mid-March. The man, together with his children, asked to be tested at a private hospital because he planned to return to China. His children, aged 10 and 15, tested negative. (continued below)

Dr Panprapa said the other two cases were a 24-year-old Thai male student who returned from Egypt on May 8 and was in a state quarantine facility in Chon Buri province. On May 9, he had a cough and diarrhea but a Covid-19 test at the time was negative. Another test done May 20 showed he was infected.

The third case was a 43-year-old Thai female spa employee. She returned from India on May 17 and was in a state quarantine facility in Chon Buri. On May 9, she had a fever, a cough and a headache. She also vomitted and lost the sense of smell. She tested positive on May 21.

Dr Panprapa said the three new infections brought the cumulative Covid-19 cases in the country to 3,040. Six patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 2,916. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 56. Only 68 patients are still being treated in hospitals, said the assistant spokeswoman.