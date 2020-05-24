Section
New Covid cases, deaths in Thailand drop back to zero Sunday
published : 24 May 2020 at 12:30

Shoppers flock to Sampheng, Bangkok's leading wholesale market, near Yaowarat on Wednesday. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
Thailand on Sunday reported no new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, maintaining the totals at 3,040 confirmed cases and 56 fatalities since the outbreak began in January.

Sunday was the fourth day this month that there were no new confirmed cases, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration's coronavirus task force.

A total of 2,921 patients have recovered and returned home since the outbreak started.

