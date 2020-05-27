Haircuts come first after lockdown: Poll

The most popular activity for Thais after the lockdown is having a haircut, according to an online survey. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

The three things Thais look forward to most as coronavirus restrictions are eased are haircuts, travelling and eating out, according to a global market research firm.

Around 1,000 Thais aged 18-74 participated in the online survey conducted by Ipsos from May 14-18.

The thing people want most after emerging from the lockdown is having a haircut, with 21% of respondents desperate for a trim, followed by travelling in provinces or abroad at 19%, and eating out at restaurants at 15%.

The survey found a quarter of respondents with high income chose travel as their most-wanted activity after the lockdown.

Youngsters preferred returning to study and work, as well as visiting entertainment venues, while 20% of middle age respondents wanted to travel.

“The survey suggests the travel industry should bounce back after the lockdown due to demand among those with an income of more than 50,000 baht a month,” said Aitsanart Wuthithanakul, a senior client officer at Ipsos.

In terms of gender, having a haircut was the most popular activity among males at 27%, while travelling around and between provinces or abroad came first for females at 21%, followed by shopping at department stores at 15%.

Some 10% of females said they wanted to return to study or work, versus only 5% of males.

Regarding age, different generations seemed to have different lifestyles.

Those aged 18-24 appeared to prefer working hard to playing hard, with 17% of them saying they wanted to return to work or study after the lockdown.

Only 5% of them said they wanted to go to the cinema and hang out at entertainment venues at night, although that was still higher than other age groups.

For respondents aged 25-44, 20% of them cited travelling as the first priority.

For those older than 45, 6% want to go to religious sites and 9% to go out to exercise — higher than other age groups.

In terms of income, 10% of middle-class respondents said they wanted to return to study or work.