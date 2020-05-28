Locals urged to store rainwater

Dredging is under way at a canal in Bangkok's Nong Chok district. The work is to improve water flow to deal with future floods. Varuth Hirunyatheb

The Department of Water Resources (DWR) is urging people in the kingdom's northeastern provinces to prepare containers to capture rainwater after a study showed it is safe to drink after being boiled.

The department said this method would provide enough clean water during future drought conditions.

DWR chief Bhadol Thavornkitcharat said on Wednesday the department last year conducted a study in the kingdom's northeastern region, including Nong Khai and Mukdahan.

Mr Bhadol said rainwater sam-­ ples were collected and tested in a laboratory.

He said the results showed rainwater collected from the area was safe, but still contained minimal levels of chemicals and bacteria.

Locals were advised to boil the water or process it before consumption, he added.

"We want locals to return to the traditional practice of the past by having containers or jars to keep water for use during dry periods," Mr Bhadol said.

He said the department will work with with local administrations to launch an awareness campaign for residents.

Mr Bhadol said if the campaign succeeds, the government would not have to provide clean water to villages hit hardest by the dry season.

The Thai Meteorological Department said last week the kingdom has entered the rainy season, though there may not be enough rainfall to meet everyone's needs. About 1,467 millimetres of rain falls on the country a year, though the forecast this year is for 5% less.

Mr Bhadol said the DRW has developed and restored 145 rivers and wetlands. He said reservoirs across the kingdom can store 160 million cubic metres of water to support the population and agriculture.