New case returnee from Saudi Arabia
Thailand
General

New case returnee from Saudi Arabia

Quarantined student tested positive at first but showed symptoms 3 days later

published : 30 May 2020 at 13:09

writer: Online Reporters

People take free food, drinks and everyday items at a sharing store on Ekkamai Soi 3 in Bangkok's Vadhana district on Friday. Each was allowed to take five items for free. The store opens during 11am to 1pm and 3pm to 5pm each day for one month until June 26 to help people affected by the impacts of the Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
One new coronavirus case was found — a male Thai student from Saudi Arabia in state quarantine — raising the national total to 3,077. The death toll remained at 57.

Local infections significantly slowed and over the last two weeks — 43 of 52 new cases were Thais who had arrived from abroad, said Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

The new patient, 26, returned to Thailand through the Padang Besar border checkpoint, she said. 

The student boarded a bus to the checkpoint on Monday and was put in a state quarantine facility in Narathiwat province. He tested negative on that day but three days later he had a fever, a cough and shortness of breath. After a retest showed he was infected, he was sent to Narathiwat Hospital.

Health officials will conduct retests on 39 other returnees who had been on the same bus from Padang Besar. 

The new case brought the national tally to 3,077, with 59 still hospitalised. The death toll remained at 57.

