Thailand logs 4 new Covid cases Sunday, all imports
Thailand
General

published : 31 May 2020 at 12:38

writer: Agencies and online reporters

A woman wearing a protective mask scans a tracking system entering a bookstore inside a shopping mall in Bangkok on Friday. (Reuters photo)
Thailand reported four new coronavirus cases on Sunday and no new deaths, taking the total number of infections to 3,081 with 57 deaths since January.

The new patients had arrived in Thailand from the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia and have been in state quarantine, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Local infections have slowed and over the last two weeks, around 80% of new cases were Thais who had returned from abroad, Ms Panprapa added.

Thailand will on Monday begin reopening more businesses classified as medium to high risks, including cinemas and gyms. 

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en

