Wet massage parlours, concert halls, pubs to reopen
Thailand
General

Wet massage parlours, concert halls, pubs to reopen

published : 4 Jun 2020 at 16:02

writer: Online Reporters

Signs encourage people to wear face masks and use mobile phones to check in and out of business premises, in Phra Nakhon district of Bangkok.(Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
The government is considering measures that would allow the resumption of 12 types of businesses and activities - including pubs and concerts, parlours offering soapy massage, and sports competitions.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Thursday that CCSA's business resumption committee had invited operators and organisers to discuss measures needed to control the spread of coronavirus disease. 

The committee is headed by the secretary-general of the National Security Council. 

"The government will be hearing from the operators what they would do to prevent disease transmission and we will see how we can cooperate," Dr Taweesilp said.

Some of the 12 business/activity types were already allowed to resume partial services. Officials would discuss measures for the resumption of more services at these premises, he said.

He made reference to sports fields, where practice is now allowed. He said they were discussing disease control measures for sports competitions, with hundreds of spectators and other non-players. 

The coming relaxation of restrictions would also apply to bigger film crews for large settings, the reopening of classrooms, daily visits to elderly care centres, and national parks.

Dr Taweesilp said measures were also being set down for concert and event halls of more than 20,000 square metres, education-oriented scientific centres, and beaches.

Other business categories included amusement parks, water parks, playgrounds and game shops; meeting rooms for more than 200 participants; pubs, bars and karaoke shops; and bath-sauna-massage parlours, he said.

