Sunday: 8 new Covid cases, all imports
Thailand
General

Sunday: 8 new Covid cases, all imports

published : 7 Jun 2020 at 12:04

updated: 7 Jun 2020 at 13:55

writer: Agencies and online reporters

A public health officer checks the temperature of a man as he arrives to attend Friday prayers at a mosque in the southern province of Narathiwat on Friday, as restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus are slowly eased. (AFP photo)
The government on Sunday reported eight new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, taking the accumulated totals in Thailand to 3,112 infections and 58 deaths since the outbreak began in January.

The new cases were returnees - five from the United Arab Emirates, two from Kuwait and one from India - and were in quarantine, where most of Thailand's recent cases have been detected, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, an assistant spokeswoman for the government's Covid-19 Administration Centre.

Thailand could mark 14 days without a single new locally-transmitted case on Monday, but Dr Panprapa called for no complacency, saying people cannot be confirmed virus-free until after 28 days.

The 14-day period is widely used by health personnel, but no-one is completely safe until 28 days have elapsed, she said.

The CCSA will soon introduce guidelines for high-risk places in order to prevent a virus rebound. Businesses such as daycare centres and nightlife venues such as pubs are scheduled for reopening in the next stage in the progressive easing of Covid-19 control measures. 

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en

