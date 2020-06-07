Thailand logs 8 new Covid cases Sunday, no deaths
published : 7 Jun 2020 at 12:04
writer: Agencies and online reporters
The government on Sunday reported eight new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, taking the accumulated totals in Thailand to 3,112 infections and 58 deaths since the outbreak began in January.
The new cases were returnees - five from the United Arab Emirates, two from Kuwait and one from India - and were in quarantine, where most of Thailand's recent cases have been detected, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, an assistant spokeswoman for the government's Covid-19 Administration Centre.
Thailand has recorded zero new deaths for 13 days in a row, she said.
-- More to follow --
Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en
