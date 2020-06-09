App for 'new normal' anxiety

A driving licence test in a 'new normal' manner at the Land Transport Department in Bangkok on Monday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

The Mental Health Department has launched a new app to monitor people with psychological problems, as it expects the number of such patients in the "new normal" society to rise.

With lockdown measures likely to end and people expected to return to normal life despite the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the director of the Bureau of Mental Health Service Administration, Burin Suraaroonsamrit, said on Monday that the reporting of mental health problems was likely to surge.

To this end, he said the department has developed digital tools to facilitate mental health care services for hospitals under the "new normal" constraints of social distancing.

He said the tools will help people make appointments online, check for respiratory tract symptoms and receive their medications at home.

Deputy director-general of the Department of Mental Health Jumpot Promsida said the department had surveyed patients seeking mental healthcare services from 20 medical facilities.

The survey found that 61,235 people visited the outpatient departments of institutes of psychiatry and psychiatric hospitals in April this year, a 31% decrease compared with 88,923 patients in January, while the number of inpatients in April was at 10,319, a 47.6% drop from the 19,685 patients recorded in January.

These drops were almost certainly attributable to the state of emergency brought on by Covid-19 fears, he said.

"Despite the lower numbers of patients, the department expects that more people will visit psychiatric facilities after June with stress likely to be the chief cause of more mental health issues,'' Dr Jumpot said.