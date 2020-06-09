Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
App for 'new normal' anxiety
Thailand
General

App for 'new normal' anxiety

published : 9 Jun 2020 at 04:30

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

A driving licence test in a 'new normal' manner at the Land Transport Department in Bangkok on Monday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)
A driving licence test in a 'new normal' manner at the Land Transport Department in Bangkok on Monday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

The Mental Health Department has launched a new app to monitor people with psychological problems, as it expects the number of such patients in the "new normal" society to rise.

With lockdown measures likely to end and people expected to return to normal life despite the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the director of the Bureau of Mental Health Service Administration, Burin Suraaroonsamrit, said on Monday that the reporting of mental health problems was likely to surge.

To this end, he said the department has developed digital tools to facilitate mental health care services for hospitals under the "new normal" constraints of social distancing.

He said the tools will help people make appointments online, check for respiratory tract symptoms and receive their medications at home.

Deputy director-general of the Department of Mental Health Jumpot Promsida said the department had surveyed patients seeking mental healthcare services from 20 medical facilities.

The survey found that 61,235 people visited the outpatient departments of institutes of psychiatry and psychiatric hospitals in April this year, a 31% decrease compared with 88,923 patients in January, while the number of inpatients in April was at 10,319, a 47.6% drop from the 19,685 patients recorded in January.

These drops were almost certainly attributable to the state of emergency brought on by Covid-19 fears, he said.

"Despite the lower numbers of patients, the department expects that more people will visit psychiatric facilities after June with stress likely to be the chief cause of more mental health issues,'' Dr Jumpot said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Sports

Beetles spurn Kirins' record offer for Ekanit

Thai League 1 champions Chiang Rai United have rejected a record bid for their forward Ekanit Panya from struggling giants SCG Muang Thong United.

06:33
Business

Over 28,000 projects eye NESDC aid

Some 28,425 projects worth up to 593 billion baht have applied for a 400-billion-baht budget set for economic and social rehabilitation, according to the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

06:22
Business

Alibaba showcases local fruit

Seasonal Thai fruit should receive a boost from Alibaba's mid-year online sale, China's biggest online shopping event since the Covid-19 lockdowns.

06:11