No new Covid-19 cases

A QR code on the window of a Bangkok bus, for commuters to check in and check out to help control Covid-19. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

There were no new cases of Covid-19, and no deaths, in the past 24 hours, the government reported on Thursday morning.

Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokesperson of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said that despite the good news people should continue to wear face masks, wash their hands often and observe social distancing.

Over the past two weeks, all new patients were quarantined returnees. Most of them were students, followed by masseurs and masseuses, labourers and workers at companies and factories, she said.

The largest number of infected returnees, 28, had come home from Kuwait accounting for 46.67% of infected returnees, followed by 10 from the United Arab Emirates (16.67%), seven from Saudi Arabia (11.67%), three each from India and Pakistan (5% each), two each from Turkey, Russia and Qatar (3.33%), and one each from the United States and the Netherlands (1.67%).

The total local cases remained at 3,125, of whom 2,987 (96%) had recovered, including six patients discharged in the previous 24 hours. Eighty patients were still in hospital. The death toll was unchanged at 58.

Bangkok and Nonthaburi province had the most patients (1,746), followed by 744 in the South, 429 in the Central Plains, 111 in the Northeast and 95 in the North.

The average age of patients was 39. The largest group of patients was in the age range of 20-29 years.

Globally, Covid-19 cases numbered 7.45 million, up 134,685 in one day, with 418,919 deaths, up 5,271. The United States had the most cases at 2.07 million and the most deaths at 115,130.

Brazil had the fastest rise in new cases, 33,100, over the previous 24 hours, followed by 20,852 in the US.

The total number of cases in Brazil was 775,184, with 39,797 deaths. It also had the fastest growing death toll - 1,300 over the past 24 hours.

In Asia, India had the most cases at 287,155, the most new case at 11,009, and the biggest death toll at 8,107.

Thailand ranked 85th globally in the number of Covid-19 cases, among the 211 countries with confirmed cases.