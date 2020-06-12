Split classes, alternate days await school students

Partitions were installed in the canteen of a school in Sai Mai district of Bangkok to prepare for its reopening amid Covid-19 concerns. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Classes will be split and students will go to school on alternate days when the new term starts on July 1.

The Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec) says the decision was made at an Obec meeting this week. Senior officials met to assess the remote learning programme organised for students during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The programme will run until the new term starts on July 1, a delay of around two months. However, individual schools will weigh health safety in their localities and determine if they can proceed with a July 1 opening.

In the new term, Obec has limited the number of primary students in each class to no more than 20, and high school students in a class to no more than 25, says Obec secretary-general Amnat Wichayanuwat.

Where the numbers exceed the limits, the students in each class may be split into two groups who will go to school on alternate days. In the meantime, classes must implement hygiene and cleanliness measures and practice social distancing.

Mr Amnat said directors of 225 education area offices nationwide are to follow up on the new method of conducting the classes.

Earlier, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) decided it would introduce the alternate-day arrangement at 233 large schools it runs. The schools have more 400 students each.

In small schools with 20 students or less in each class, students will go to school on from Monday to Friday as usual, Mr Amnat said.

Meanwhile, Obec said students, parents, teachers and administrators of schools are satisfied with the long-distance learning programme via television.

The office surveyed their opinions from May 18-28. The survey, with 17,916 respondents nationwide, found 67% were satisfied with the programme. Also, 65% said they understood the subjects broadcast during the programme.