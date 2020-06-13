Five new cases returnees from Saudi Arabia

A returnee is stopped for disinfection at Suvarnabhumi airport on June 1. The government on Saturday reported five new cases of coronavirus disease, all quarantined returnees from Saudi Arabia, and no new deaths. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Five new coronavirus cases, all quarantined returnees from Saudi Arabia, were reported on Saturday, bringing total cases to 3,134 and 58 deaths since the outbreak began in January.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported that the new infections were Thai students from Saudi Arabia. They arrived in Thailand on June 12 and were in state quarantine facilities.

All five had a cough, sore throats and loss of smell. Three of them, aged 21, 23 and 26, are being treated at a hospital in Chachoengsao province while the other two, aged 24 and 26, are at a Samut Prakan hospital, according to the centre.

The new infections brought the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 3,134. The death toll remained at 58.

Of the 3,076 patients, 2,987 have recovered and been discharged, with 89 still in hospitals.

There has now been no local transmission of Covid-19 for 19 consecutive days. As a result, authorities on Monday will end most of the other restrictions imposed in the past three months, including the night curfew, although the state of emergency will remain in effect at least until the end of June.