Thailand logs 1 new Covid case Sunday, no deaths

Researchers collect blood samples from a horseshoe bat for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) test at a lab, amid concerns that the bats may pose a threat to local residents, in Chonburi province, June 11, 2020. Photo: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation via Reuters)

The government reported one new imported coronavirus case and no new deaths on Sunnday, taking the total number of infections in Thailand to 3,135 with 58 deaths since January.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the new case was a 35-year-old Thai female student who returned to the country from the United States last Monday.

She was placed in state quarantine and tested positive for the virus on Friday.

The US ranked second in departure countries for Thai citizens returning home at 2,639. By far the largest number -- 16,944 – have come back from Malaysia. India was third at 2,544, according to the centre.

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en

