No new Covid cases in Thailand for second day

People ride an escalator with social distancing signs, aimed at preventing the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus, at the Terminal 21 shopping mall in Bangkok on Monday. (AFP photo)

The government reported zero new coronavirus cases and no new deaths for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, leaving the total number of infections in Thailand at 3,135 with 58 deaths since January.

Tuesday marked the third time in the last 6 days that no new infections were confirmed in the country, and 22 days since the last local transmission.

A further six patients were discharged over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally of recoveries to 2,993, leaving 84 in hospitals.

Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokesperson of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, warned that the latest lifting of lockdown restrictions might cause a spike.

"High-risk businesses and activities resumed on June 15 and people are allowed to gather again. Therefore, everyone must wear face masks, wash hands and practise social distancing," she said.

The 3,135 accumulated Covid-19 cases included 2,444 local infections and 198 cases in state quarantine facilities.

The most confirmed cases were in the age range of 20-39 years old -- of working age.

"Many confirmed cases were asymptomatic. So people who go to work must wear face masks. They must shower and change their clothes after returning home to avoid bringing the disease to family members," Dr Panprapa said.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 125,064 over the past 24 hours to 8.11 million. The death toll increased by 3,639 to 439,085.

The United States had the most accumulated cases at 2.18 million and the most deaths at 118,283.

Brazil ranked second by the number of cases at 891,556, with a death toll of 44,118. However, the South American country logged the largest incremental increase in cases at 23,674 and the highest jump in deaths at 729. Brazil’s alarming numbers were followed by 20,806 new cases and 430 new deaths in the US over a 24-hour period.

India had the third-highest new death count at 395, the most in Asia.

India also led the region in terms of accumulated deaths (9,915), total confirmed infections (343,026) and fastest increase in the number of cases over 24 hours (10,018), Dr Panprapa said.

