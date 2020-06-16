Cabinet approves assistance packages for four new groups

People queue for assistance at the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives Samut Prakan branch on May 7. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The cabinet on Tuesday approved four aid packages for people hurt financially by the Covid-19 pandemic who have not previously been given help.

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said the recipients included 1,164,222 holders of state welfare cards who have not received any state assistance during the pandemic.

They would be given 1,000 baht each for three months, May to July, with 3.49 billion baht allocated to the package.

Another group was 302,160 people who were unsuccessful in registering for help on the website raomaithingkun.com ("Nobody will be left behind"). They must not have receive any state assistance before and they must not be workers under under Section 33 of the Social Security Act. A budget of 906 million baht was allocated for this group, Ms Rachada said.

The third group was people in a fragile state selected by the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.

There were 6,781,881 people in this group who had not received any state assistance before. They included 1,394,756 children from poor families (from newborns to 6 years old), 4,056,596 people over 60 years old and 1,330,529 disabled people.

Each would receive 1,000 baht a month for three months, from May to July, on top of the existing allowances for newborns, the disabled and the elderly. The budget was 20.3 billion baht.

The fourth group was farmers whose lives were affected by the pandemic.

There were 137,093 in need who did not get access to agricultural infrastructure, and another 120,000 farmers whose registration for state assistance on May 15 was unsuccessful.

The cabinet had told the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives to ensure those farmers were registered by July 15, Ms Rachada said.