Experts warn of rainy season outbreaks

A mother helps her little girl try on a new school uniform at a store in Bang Kapi district of the capital. More parents are visiting shops to buy uniforms for their children ahead of the new school term which starts on July 1. Varuth Hirunyatheb

The Covid-19 pandemic will not be the only threat to Thai students when schools reopen in July as rain will also bring other common wet-season diseases such as influenza, dengue fever and hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD), an epidemiologist warns.

Speaking at a forum titled "new normal for Thai children" held by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) on Tuesday, Dr Kumnuan Ungchusak, an epidemiologist at the Department of Disease Control, warned schools nationwide to not only focus on Covid-19, but also be wary of other wet-season diseases.

"As the monsoon season begins, the number of children going down with influenza, dengue fever and hand, foot and mouth disease is likely to increase. I think the likelihood of our children contracting these diseases is much higher than Covid-19," he said.

It is estimated dengue fever will infect around 140,000 people in Thailand this year, while influenza is also expected to infect tens of thousands of people, Dr Kumnuan said.

"At present, the total number of Covid-19 infections in Thailand is just 3,135 with 58 deaths, so you can see which ones we should be more worried about," he said.

Dr Kumnuan said the Education Ministry's guidelines on Covid-19 prevention, which require schools to set up a station for body temperature screening, clean their premises frequently and keep physical distance among students, will also help prevent the spread of other wet-season diseases.

"Covid-19 and influenza can similarly be spread from sneezing, coughing and physical contact, so frequent hand washing with soap and water can help prevent infection. I think adequate safety measures have already been put in place by authorities," he said.

The expert said schools must closely monitor children and look out for those exhibiting flu-like symptoms. Children with symptoms should be isolated from the rest and stay home until after recovery, he said.

"Schools must not panic when they find students with flu symptoms. It's crucial to strike the right balance between getting children back into education and protecting their health," he said.

Worawich Kumpoo Na Ayuthaya, adviser to the education minister, said the ministry has ordered schools across the country to spray repellents and kill mosquitos and their larvae to prevent dengue outbreaks. He also suggested students and teachers get vaccinated against influenza.

Meanwhile, ThaiHealth Promotion Foundation manager, Supreeda Adulyanont, said the Covid-19 lockdown resulted in children spending up to nine hours a day on the internet, watching television or using thir smart phones.

"All this screen time took away time children should have spent doing physical activities, raising the risk of them becoming overweight," he said.

Dr Supreeda recommended children stay healthy through a balanced diet, adequate sleep and regular exercise when their schools reopen.